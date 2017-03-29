Kazakhstan ensures 30% of South Korea’s uranium import

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One third of uranium supplied to South Korea is imported from Kazakhstan, according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to South Korea Dulat Bakishev, Kazinform reports.

“30% of uranium supplied to South Korea is imported from Kazakhstan,” the Ambassador noted.

The volume of commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and South Korea in 2016 comprised $676mln ($223mln - export and $453mln - import).



Compared to 2015, this indicator has fallen more than twofold. Kazakhstan exports uranium, ferroalloys, plain steel and iron, gold and copper to South Korea and imports equipment, grown goods, cars, machine building products etc from this country.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2009, Kazakhstan was the world’s largest uranium supplier and maintains its leading position at the global uranium market despite unfavorable price conjuncture. Kazakhstan produces almost 40% of the global uranium output.