TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:43, 21 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ensures peace and consent, Nursultan Nazarbayev

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev focused on peace and accord in Kazakhstan.

    "We have ensured interfaith peace and consent. Kazakhstan is a home to representatives of 46 confessions. Our young capital became an international spiritual centre to host regular religious congresses of the world traditional religions," Nazarbayev said.

    As earlier reported, Almaty hosts the international scientific conference 30 Years of Leadership on the role and initiatives of the Leader of the Nation on the sustainable social development, economic and sociopolitical modernization of the country.

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
