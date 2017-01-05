Kazakhstan enterpreneurs are blamed of selling Kyrgyz goods under their brand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan are selling Kyrgyz scarfs under their brand, Tazabek informs.

Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Economy reported that Kyrgyz products, such as silk-and-felt scarves, are in high demands, and are supplied and distributed by private entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan who present the goods as "made in Kazakhstan".



Also, according to the Ministry, Kyrgyz beans are exported to Great Britain through Turkish companies.



One of the mechanisms of promotion of Kyrgyz goods to the western markets is extensive participation of Kyrgyzstan producers in international fairs held in Great Britain and other European countries, and early invitation of potential purchasers to the fairs and exhibitions in Kyrgyzstan.