EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 22 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan enters into diplomatic relations with Republic of Niger

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Niger, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his counterpart Ibrahim Yacoubou inked the diplomatic relations communique on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Niger is the 183rd country Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!