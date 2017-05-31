Kazakhstan enters OECD's Education Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has become a member of the OECD's Education Committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan has been invited as a full-fledged participant of the Education Committee of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. It's been a long time coming. This shows the highest appreciation of our President's educational policy received from the most developed countries of the World. I extend my congratulations on this fact to all of us", Kazakh Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev advised.

This event was preceded by major efforts in education development such as updated content implementation, active policy development in three languages, 12-year education and a range of other progressive improvements.

Kazakhstan has already been participating in OECD's large educational researches. And the status of an Education Committee Participant will let our country intensify participation in developing new projects.