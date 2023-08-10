EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:51, 10 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan envisions no restrictions as Eris Covid-19 variant spreads

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yessmagambetova, vice minister of health, told weather Kazakhstanis need to prepare for new restrictions as the new Omicron strain Eris spreads around the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The new Omicron strain Eris was registered in late March, and spreads all over the world. According to the WHO, as of today, the new Omicron strain has been recorded in 45 countries. It has been spread very actively over the past five weeks, rising from 5% to 12% in the total number of Omicron cases,» said Yessmagambetova.

    According to her, the new strain is no different from other Omicron strains. It is contagious, mild, and requires no hospitalization. The Eris strain is particularly dangerous for older people, and persons with chronic conditions.

    Answering to the question of journalists weather new quarantine measures are set to be in place, the vice minister said «it’s too early to tell».

    «It is not envisioned to introduce new quarantine measures and restrictions,» she added.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 WHO Coronavirus Coronavirus in the world Omicron News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!