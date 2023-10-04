EN
    08:14, 04 October 2023

    Kazakhstan equals its biggest win record at 2023 Asian Games

    Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

    The Kazakh sportsmen once again won nine medals in one day at the now-running Asian Summer Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    As earlier reported, on Tuesday Kazakhstan won one gold, three silver, and five bronze medals. Alexey Lutsenko hauled gold in the Elite Men Individual Time Trial of 39.6 km.

    Kazakhstan bagged silver in men’s and women’s canoe double and trampoline gymnastics finals.

    Field and track athletes Nadezhda Dubovitskaya and Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui, boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov, cyclist Rinata Sultanova and Mariya Brovkova (canoe sprint) added bronze medals to the country’s tally.

