Kazakhstan establishes awards to celebrate table tennis players

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Table Tennis Federation has introduced its own awards, Kazinform reports.

According to the Federation's press service, the decision of the Executive Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan provides for the establishment of awards for particular services in the sport and on the occasion of anniversaries and special events of the Federation.

New awards include the medal for the contribution to the development of table tennis in Kazakhstan of the 1st and the 2nd degree, the anniversary medal, and the certificate of merit of the Federation.

The awards will be handed during a solemn ceremony.