EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:19, 18 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan establishes embassies in 6 European countries

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been established in line with the decrees of the President of Kazakhstan in European countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    According to the decrees, the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Belgrade (Serbia), Lisbon (Portugal), Bratislava (Slovakia), Riga (Latvia), and Sofia (Bulgaria) were reorganized into the embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Additionally, the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Tallinn was reorganized into the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Estonia.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!