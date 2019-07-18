Kazakhstan establishes embassies in 6 European countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been established in line with the decrees of the President of Kazakhstan in European countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

According to the decrees, the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Belgrade (Serbia), Lisbon (Portugal), Bratislava (Slovakia), Riga (Latvia), and Sofia (Bulgaria) were reorganized into the embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Additionally, the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Tallinn was reorganized into the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Estonia.