Kazakhstan establishes Industrial Development Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Industrial Development Fund has been set up in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

It is said that the Fund will function within BRK-Leasing - a financial operator of the state innovative development programs and Nurly zhol program.

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and BRK-Leasing have been implementing programs focused on upgrading the domestic enterprises working in manufacturing as well as on stimulating demand for goods of domestic produce.

The Fund is to seek to expand state support measures, provided to manufacturing enterprises, through affordable financing at an interest rate of less than 3%.