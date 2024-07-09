Kazakhstan establishes National Book Day

The National Book Day set to be marked on April 23 has been established in Kazakhstan by governmental order, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the culture and information ministry of Kazakhstan.

The National Book Day has been established to carry out the task of the Head of State given during the substantive session of the 3rd National Qurultay to form a high reading culture within the society, the ministry informed.

Love of books is a great quality. Many countries celebrate national reading or book days. It is important to instill in the youth the love of reading. That’s the only way towards a reading nation, stated the Kazakh leader while addressing the 3rd National Qurultay session.

The order takes force starting from July 16, 2024.