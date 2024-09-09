Kazakhstan establishes national company to respond to oil spills

The national company Teniz zhasagy has been established in accordance with the government decree as of August 29, 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The national company Teniz zhasagy is to focus on carrying out prompt action to eliminate oil spills. The emergency situations ministry is set to hold a controlling stake in the company.

The decree comes into force on the day of its signature.

To note, the information occurred this April regarding oil spills captured by satellite imagery near the Kashagan oil field. The ecology and natural resources ministry’s ecology committee announced that samples of the spilled oil were to be collected. Kasgahan operator North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) denied spill reports.