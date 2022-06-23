Kazakhstan establishes National Geological Survey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has established the National Geological Survey, Serikkali Brekeshyev, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the National Geological Survey has been established based at the subordinate organizations such as the Kazgeoinform republican geological information center and Kazgeology national geological survey company. The corresponding government decree was adopted at the end of last year and the National Geological Survey's state registration was completed on June 15,» said Brekeshyev.

According to him, the Survey will provide full service support to investors via open access to geological data, exploitation of the National Mineral Resources Data Bank, enrichment, systematization, and analysis of geological data together with scientific bodies of Kazakhstan in geology.

The draft Concept of the development of the geological sector until 2026 was elaborated in the country.