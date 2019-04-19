Kazakhstan establishes tourist police

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken part in the extended board meeting of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the establishment of the country's tourist police, the Ministry's press service informs.



According to him, the Ministry suggested creating E-Visa, E-Hotel databases and tourist police under the Tourism Development Concept approved by First President of Kazakhstan- Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The main task of the tourist police is to consult, inform tourists and guests of points of interest, and to protect them.



The first units were formed in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions.



The tourist police officers should speak Kazakh, Russian and English well, should know the history of Kazakhstan.



The President approved the measures taken stressing that enhancing the foreign tourists' security is the centerpiece of the favorable investment climate.