Kazakhstan-Estonia bilateral coop discussed in Tallinn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 11, 2020, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov to Estonia met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Urmas Reinsalu in Tallinn, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The meeting focused on the aspects of bilateral cooperation and prospects for their development.

Mr. Reinsalu warmly welcomed the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Estonia, noted the high level and friendly nature of Kazakh-Estonian interstate relations.

Ambassador Seitimov outlined the main areas of effective cooperation: the digitalization field, in which Estonia has achieved significant success, agriculture, transport and logistics, and the organization of educational processes.

The parties agreed to cooperate closely in order to bring bilateral relations to a brand new level.



