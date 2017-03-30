Kazakhstan, Estonia need closer cooperation: expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A well-known Estonian jurist, historian, former rector of Tallinn and Tartu universities, Estonian Maritime Academy and Estonian Academy of Internal Defense, and professor of law at Tallinn University, Peeter Järvelaid believes that Kazakhstan has great future ahead. The expert is confident that the people who "so actively seek new knowledge, and at the same time remembers and honors the behests of ancestors, respecting the wisdom of the elders, and was tempered in the crucible of trials, and is looking forward without fear, is simply doomed to immortality and glory".

"On my trips to Kazakhstan (Peeter Järvelaid is a visiting international expert, inspecting Kazakhstani universities - Ed.), I'm becoming more and more respectful of your people. Its essence is reflected in the vast lands of Kazakhstan, which your ancestors preserved, in amazing hospitality and cordiality, in your assertiveness and purposefulness, and even in your capital city - beautiful and modern metropolis Astana. I have always stressed that Estonia and Kazakhstan need to cooperate more closely. We have a lot in common, and can give each other a lot. I am sure that there is something to learn from a state, which contributes so much effort and money in developing human capital, upbringing and educating the youth, and in which there is still natural population growth, despite hard the times", Peeter Järvelaid noted.

According to him, "President Nazarbaev's steps to transfer powers, and initiating constitutional reform were quite unexpected. Given the various schemes of transferring powers in countries close to Kazakhstan, this is an act of a truly strong, wise and responsible person and leader. I am sure that his is a conscious approach to democratic reforms, which Kazakhstan will only benefit from. As a lawyer with many years of experience, I want to note that there is a lot of legal work here".

"The tasks set by the head of Kazakhstan in his Address are truly grandiose and ambitious. Guidelines and priority areas were defined clearly. I am very impressed by how clearly and significantly social security, further improvement of education system, development of vocational education are emphasized. I fully share the view that it is necessary to humanize the legislation, and am confident that everything that has been planned will be realized, as these are not the first steps up for Kazakhstan. I sincerely wish peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan", concluded the expert.