Kazakhstan, Ethiopia to strengthen comprehensive cooperation

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on Combating COVID-19.

One of the main topics of discussion was the agenda of the current Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement – response to the pandemic and cooperation in the post-crisis period. In this context, the Ethiopian side noted the relevance, first of all, for the African region, of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create an International Agency for Biological Safety.

In addition, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the development of mutual trade, the holding of bilateral events, as well as joint work within multilateral structures.

Deputy Minister Tumysh noted the importance of strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, where the political center of the African Union is located, and stressed that our country considers Addis Ababa as one of its key partners on the African continent.

He also congratulated his Ethiopian counterpart on the successful holding of the 36th African Union Summit on February 18-19 this year in Addis Ababa, which showed the unity of African countries in ensuring peace and security on the continent, as well as progress in implementing the principles of «African Solutions for African Problems» and «Silencing the Guns».

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest.