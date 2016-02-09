Kazakhstan, EU about to enter new stage of partnership - Secretary of State (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement will give an impulse to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said at a meeting with Head of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan Traian Hristea.

"We are about to enter a brand new stage of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was signed two months ago. I am convinced that the new agreement will give an impulse to the development of bilateral relations in all spheres - politics, economy, science and culture. Currently the Government of Kazakhstan is working on its ratification," Secretary Abdykalikova said during the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence on Tuesday.

The Secretary of State noted that over half of Kazakhstani exports fall at the EU member countries and nearly half of foreign investment that has been attracted to Kazakhstani economy comes from the EU. "Thanks to EU support, Kazakhstan has become a full-fledged member of the World Trade Organization (WTO)," she added.

She also expressed hope that EU observers will monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan in March 2016.













