Kazakhstan-EU cooperation strengthening issues discussed in Astana

On February 13, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko had a meeting with the Head of the EU Mission in Kazakhstan, Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas for discussing the topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, reported the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The sides also discussed the priority areas of interaction for a short-, mid- and long-term outlook.

Both diplomats outlined further steps to fully implement the potential of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EPCA). The parties discussed plans for the annual meetings of the dialogue platforms provided for by the EPCA.

Special attention was given to deepening cooperation in transport and logistics, infrastructure, rare earth metals mining, energy, ecology and security.

As for interregional cooperation, Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the successful holding of the EU – CA Investors Forum on Transport Connectivity in Brussels on January 29th - 30th.

Active work is underway to implement the Joint Roadmap for enhancing cooperation between Central Asia and the EU, he added.

In turn, the EU Ambassador noted with satisfaction the dynamically developing dialogue at all levels of interaction. He expressed readiness to provide assistance and support for the further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in all areas of mutual interest.

The two diplomats agreed to continue close cooperation aimed at further deepening strategic cooperation.

The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investment.

The bilateral trade turnover in January-November 2023 amounted to $37.7 billion (+ 3.2%), with exports at $28.1 billion (-6.4%), and imports at $9.6 billion (+ 32.3%). Trade turnover in 2022 reached $40 billion, which is 38% more than in 2021 ($28.9 billion). Exports amounted to $32.4 billion, and imports made $7.6 billion.

In the first half of 2023, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the EU hit 5.2 billion US dollars.