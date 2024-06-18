Kazakhstan, EU in talks to simplify visa procedures

Kazakhstan and the European Union are in talks to simply visa procedures, EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O'Sullivan said during a press conference during his visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

David O'Sullivan pointed out the active development of relations between the EU and Kazakhstan.

We’re crucial partners. The EU is a major trade partner of Kazakhstan and foreign direct investment source. A quite important strategic partnership has been established. Within this partnership, we promote and are committed to economic cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan, said the EU Special Envoy for Sanctions.

David O'Sullivan also said that talks were commenced to simplify visa procedures, which, in its turn, will contribute to further enhancement of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.