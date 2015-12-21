Kazakhstan, EU sign new agreement to expand partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union have signed a new agreement to expand partnership.

The agreement was signed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Magerini and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov in Ukimet Uiy. According to Mr. Idrissov, the new agreement covers 29 areas of cooperation. In addition, a special section is devoted to cooperation in the field of law enforcement. One of the priorities of the agreement is the formation and development of human capital. NOTE: Kazakhstan and the European Union completed talks over an expanded Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) in Brussels on Oct. 9 during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the seat of the European central bodies. Documents on the completion of bilateral negotiations between Kazakhstan and the EU regarding Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) were also signed during the visit.