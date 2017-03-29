Kazakhstan, EU to continue constructive and dynamic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 16th meeting of Kazakhstan and the European Union Cooperation Committee was held in Astana on Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Director of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne chaired the meeting.

Participants discussed topical issues of the bilateral political and economic cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan in the context of the implementation of the bulk of provisions in the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation (EPCA) signed on 21 December 2015 in Astana. They expressed satisfaction regarding the progress in the ratification of the EPCA by the EU member countries (at present, 9 out of 28 EU countries have already ratified the EPCA).



The diplomatic officials noted that the implementation of this historically significant document is a new stage in bilateral partnership for both sides; it will significantly expand the horizons of cooperation and open up new opportunities for cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



"The European Union is the leading trade and investment partner of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which accounts for about 50 percent of Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover and more than half of the attracted investments," said Vassilenko.



The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU in 2016 amounted to about $ 24.1 billion (exports - 18.4 billion euros, imports - 5.6 billion euros).

Both sides expect that the consistent implementation of the EPCA will significantly increase these figures, primarily through trading of high-tech products, and the manufacture development of Kazakhstan will be facilitated thanks to investments directed to the relevant sectors of the country's economy.



The parties also discussed topical issues of cooperation in the field of education, water resources management, environment, the rule of law, security, including the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.



Devigne emphasised that "the European Union welcomes the recent constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan as a step forward towards further democratisation".



The issues of mobility and expansion of contacts between citizens of the EU countries and Kazakhstan were also discussed. The European side has gratefully accepted the cancellation from 1 January 2017 of visa requirements for EU citizens arriving in Kazakhstan for a period up to 30 days. In turn, the representatives of Kazakhstan expressed a hope that the EU will also take counter measures to facilitate a visa regime for the people of Kazakhstan.



"EU - Central Asia regional cooperation" format is an important part of the Kazakh-European dialogue. The existing platform, including the meetings at the level of foreign ministers, has become an important instrument for exchanging views on key regional and international issues, promoting the development of constructive and effective interaction between the EU and Central Asia.



The sides reaffirmed their firm spirit to continue the constructive cooperation and dialogue on the whole set of issues existing and agreed to maintain close operating relations.