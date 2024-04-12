Kazakhstan-EU trade and investment cooperation discussed in Brussels

The meeting discussed trade and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Committee in Trade Configuration took place in Brussels in a hybrid format. It was chaired by Kairat Torebayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, and Léon Delvaux, Acting Director of Directorate E in the European Commission's Directorate-General for Trade.

The meeting focused on a wide range of issues: trade and investment development and trends; implementation of the Ready4Trade Central Asia project; sanitary and phytosanitary measures, including expanding the range of Kazakhstani goods supplied to the EU market; list of export enterprises; recognition of disease regionalization measures in the EU.

The participants emphasized the importance of interaction in the field of technical regulation, standardization, and metrology.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan commented on the results of the event

He said the meeting discussed the issues related to the implementation of the Kazakhstan-European Union Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

“Every year we work on those issues that bring us closer in trade cooperation with the European partners. Of course, issues related to the implementation of this treaty are discussed here,” he said.

Another issue touched upon at the meeting was the trade conditions of the Kazakhstan-EU cooperation, phytosanitary issues, technical issues, standardization, and metrology.