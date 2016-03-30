Kazakhstan exists in new legal and institutional environment since early 2016 - Nazarbayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since January 1, 2016 Kazakhstan exists in the conditions of new legal and institutional environment, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva said at a press briefing of the Central Communications service on Wednesday.

"Since the 1st of January Kazakhstan exists in the conditions of new legal and institutional environment that has been shaped up by adopting 59 laws and over 400 bylaws. In particular, Kazakhstan has made a shift to a three-stage system of selection of candidates for civil service, introduced the civil service career model and the evaluation method of civil servants in which remuneration of labor is based on results of work," Ms Nazarbayeva noted at the press briefing.

The Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also reminded that the national court system has shifted from a five-tier system to a three-tier one.