Kazakhstan expands cooperation with OPEC Fund

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with President of the OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation through the implementation of socio-economic development projects in the field of transport infrastructure, agriculture, water resources, renewable energy, etc. In this regard, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan provided information on investment, transport and logistics opportunities, and also spoke about the political and economic transformations in our country.

During the conversation, the President of the OPEC Fund stressed the great interest of the international organization in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan, given its important role in the Central Asian region. He also shared plans to discuss a wide range of issues and sign a framework agreement on cooperation with the Government of Kazakhstan and private sector representatives during his upcoming visit to Astana.