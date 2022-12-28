Kazakhstan expands list of visa-free countries to 80 this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has expanded the list of visa-free countries to 80 in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan has expanded its list of visa-free countries to 80 in 2022. Visa-exempt travel is granted to holders of ordinary passports from 26 countries.

«Mutual agreements for different passports were concluded with nine new countries, including the Maldives, Andorra, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Albania, and Belize,» he said.

He said that on October 12 this year Kazakhstan and Qatar signed the protocol introducing changes to the intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa exemptions for diplomatic and special passport holders, waiving visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports.

«To create a favorable investment climate, activate business contacts, and increase the tourist potential of the country the government introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Iran, China, and India allowing for up to 14-day stay in Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh MFA spokesperson.

Photo: gov.kz