Kazakhstan expects 3,000 athletes from 100 countries for World Nomad Games in September

Astana is preparing to host the World Nomad Games on September 8-14. Participation of more than 3,000 members from more than 100 countries is planned. Foreign tourists have already been buying tickets and tours for visiting and witnessing the national games of nomads. Nail Nurov, head of the directorate for the preparation and holding of the fifth World Nomad Games, spoke to Kazinform News Agency, uncovering the details behind the preparations to the grand event.

Nurov informed that the directorate extensively prepares for the games, thinking in advance of all details, including infrastructure reconstruction in Astana, logistics, accommodation, and catering for the game’s participants. There are some difficulties but the organizers perceive them as challenges which can be overcome.

The World Nomad Games are an international sports competition dedicated to ethnic sports. The traditional nomadic culture of the region inspired the games. It aims to preserve and revive the history of nomadic civilizations. They encompass a wide range of sports, many of which have been practiced for centuries by the nomadic peoples of Central Asia, including horseback riding, archery, and wrestling, among others.

The first World Nomad Games were held in 2014 in Cholpon-Ata in the Kyrgyz Republic beside the picturesque Issyk-Kul Lake. Since then, the event has been held every two years, attracting participants from dozens of countries around the world.

The organization of the event began one and a half years ago.

"For comparison, preparation for the Asian Games began 6 years before the games, and for the Universiade — 5 years before. Of course, 1.5 years is a very short period for preparing for competitions that involve more than 100 countries. We are hosting the World Nomad Games for the first time, which have their own standards and regulations. The level of the previous games was very high. And we are creating all the conditions so that the fifth games remain in the memory of participants and spectators as one of the most spectacular," said Nurov.

A single national team will represent each country. Twenty competitive and ten demonstrative sports are planned as part of the sports program of the World Nomad Games in Astana. Horse racing, national wrestling, traditional intellectual games, martial arts, traditional archery, national hunting with birds of prey, folk games, as well as ethnic sports will be featured.

The competition program will include 113 sets of medals. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan is assigned as the supervising ministry.

The head of the directorate also explained why Astana was chosen as the games’ venue. The choice was between the cities of Astana, Konaev, Turkistan, and Aktau. However, the city’s availability of convenient sports and urban infrastructure, which allows it to simultaneously host 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries, was a decisive factor. The sports complexes also should meet international standards.

Hosting the World Nomad Games will illustrate Kazakhstan’s readiness to development of national sports and their popularization in the world. This is a premise for raising national sports to a new level. National sports have not been given due attention so far and now is the moment to fill this gap. After the World Nomad Games, Kazakhstan will pay special attention to support national sports.

“The previous games were held in the form of a festival. (…) We intend to hold the fifth World Nomad Games at a new level. In this regard, our goal is to shape the games as a great sporting event. To raise the level. To raise not only the scale but also the level of competition to a new height. I can confidently say that the potential, opportunities and resources of our Organizing Committee and the Directorate are quite enough for this,” said Nail Nurov.

The games not only feature competitive events but also offer cultural exhibitions and activities that celebrate nomadic heritage, such as yurt building, folk music, and dance performances.

Nurov added that the Nomadic Universe ethno-village will be opened in Astana, where everyone will be able to get acquainted with the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people. Up to 30,000 guests will visit the village, where Kazakh and foreign tourists can participate in sports competitions and cultural events. Different interactive events will be conducted for fans during the games. Those, who are not able to travel to Kazakhstan, will have a chance to witness the games via a live broadcast.