EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 06 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan expects 4 mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4 million doses of US’s Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection are set to be delivered to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, the final Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivery deal has been signed. It is expected that under the deal 4 doses of the vaccine will be delivered in the fourth quarter of the year. He went on to say that the entire cold chain will be maintained.

    According to him, each region will be provided with refrigerators to store the vaccines at a standard temperature of -80 degrees Celsius, that will enable the country to store vaccines from other countries at different temperatures.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Coronavirus in the world Pfizer Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!