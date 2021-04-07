Kazakhstan expects COVID-19 vaccines from different brands

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM – Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from a number of manufacturers are expected in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi, a delivery of around two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines is scheduled for April.

The country has the high-level COVID-19 vaccine supply agreements being under the process of signing, with 500 thousand vaccines expected by the end of April.

He also added that work is ongoing to secure Sinovac, Pfizer, Modernа vaccines.