Kazakhstan expects life expectancy at age 60 to rise - ADB

The Asian Development Bank has published a report "Aging Well in Asia: Asian Development Policy Report" that provides a comprehensive analysis of various aspects related to well-being among older people in Asia and the Pacific and suggests how policymakers in the region can help people age well.

Region’s trends highlights

According to the report, developing Asia is aging rapidly, with the pace accelerating in some economies. Greater longevity is an achievement of long-term socioeconomic development in the Asia and Pacific region, but it also poses new challenges. While older people, those aged 60 and above, accounted for 13.5% of the regional population in 2022, that figure is expected to nearly double to 25.2% by 2050.

The speed of change in economies like the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) even outpaced earlier projections as birth rates plunged. A concern across the region is the risk that societies will grow old before they amass sufficient resources to adequately support their aging populations.

Absolute poverty

Absolute poverty for older people has declined, but relative poverty remains substantial. Available data from 22 economies in developing Asia indicate that the incidence of extreme poverty among those aged 65+ declined from 13.1% in 2010–2015 to 3.2% in 2016–2022. This improvement mirrored a reduction in poverty across all age groups in the region. However, in many regional economies, relative poverty rates for older people exceed those of the entire population.

Family, care, and social engagement

As more older people in the region live alone, some of them will face greater vulnerability. The share of older people living alone has increased by 17% since the turn of the millennia as fertility has fallen and longevity risen. A preference for independent living is expected to strengthen as living standards improve. However, some live alone involuntarily and are more vulnerable. Women’s relative longevity and economic insecurity leaves more older women than men living alone, often in precarious circumstances.

Pervasive informal employment and stark gender inequality further impede wellbeing in old age. Up to 94% of workers aged above 65 years in the region are employed in the informal sector. Informal workers enjoy little or no paid leave, disability allowance, or access to pensions. Many have little choice but to work as long as their health permits. Women can expect to live longer than men but are more prone to disease and therefore face insecurity in old age. Time spent on housework and family care constrains women’s economic opportunity and leaves them more vulnerable in old age.

Kazakhstan’s trends

Kazakhstan is characterized by a robust social security system, significant projected improvements in life expectancy, and evolving demographic and socioeconomic trends.

Kazakhstan's life expectancy at age 60 is expected to rise to 17.6 years for men from 2022 to 2050. For women, it is expected to rise by 4.6 years to 21.9 years, placing it among the top countries in the region for life expectancy gains. Life expectancy at age 60 reflects the overall mortality level of a population over 60 years. It summarizes the mortality pattern that prevails across all age groups above 60 years.

To support this aging population, the report emphasizes the importance of skills development and lifelong learning in making older workers more attractive to employers.

“By providing training programs tailored to older adults, several economies in Asia enable them to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving job market. However, employers are often reluctant to engage older workers and provide training because returns on training are expected to be low. It is thus important to encourage lifelong learning and the acquisition of skills, rather than providing training only late in life,” says the report.

The report also provides examples of countries that already have some solutions to this problem. In Singapore, support for older workers relies on early intervention through the Professional Conversion Program, which helps mid-career workers reskill and transition into new industries or occupations. The program offers training and salary support to help individuals acquire the skills necessary for successful job conversion.

It is mentioned that in Kazakhstan, older workers nearing or above retirement age are included in the formal education system through silver universities that allow them to pursue continuing education, acquire new knowledge, and enhance their personal and professional development.