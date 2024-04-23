Kazakhstan expects to commission over 110 million sq. m. of housing by 2030

Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapaev revealed what future holds for the country’s construction industry, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

At the traditional Government meeting on Tuesday, Minister Sharlapaev said a whooping 12 trillion tenge has been invested into the housing construction over the past 5 years. Some 78.5 million square meters of new housing has been commissioned in the said period.

Kazakhstan, according to the minister, is planning to construct some 111 million square meters of housing by 2030 in order to meet the needs of over 1 million of Kazakhstani families.

In 2024 the volume of commissioned housing has been increased from 15.5 to 18 million square meters as per the action plan of the Kazakh Government.