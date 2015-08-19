Kazakhstan experienced 1.7% economic growth in H1 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first half of 2015 the economic growth of Kazakhstan made 1.7%, Kazinform reports citing President of JSC Institute for Economic Research Maksat Mukhanov.

"Amid the current economic situation in the world, Kazakhstan's economic growth made 1.7% by the results of H1 2015. We also observe upward trend in fixed investments which made 104.4% against the same period in 2014. Such positive dynamics may support Kazakhstan's economic growth," he noted. According to Maksat Mukhanov, the decreased world demand in main trade partner countries of Kazakhstan, namely in Russia and China, negatively impacted the paces of our external trade. As the Ministry of National Economy reported, the external trade turnover of Kazakhstan made USD 39 bln 5 bln in January-June 2015 having lowered by 36% compared to the same period in 2014. "In these conditions, the implementation of the "100 Concrete Steps" Nation's Plan should become a key objective meeting today's realities. The measures outlined in this Plan are aimed at solution of the urgent systemic challenges and tasks", he added.