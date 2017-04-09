Kazakhstan exploits advantages of its geographical location between Asia and EU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan exploits the benefits of its geographical location between the world's largest producer- Asia and the largest consumer- the European Union.

"In this regard, a lot of efforts were focused on the development of infrastructure," Olivier Moro, Vice President of Bureau Veritas, said it commenting on the Kazakh President's Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."



"Digitalization, ‘one-window' principle and other innovative steps have become an important condition of ensuring the country's competitiveness and its place in the production chain. Therefore, these initiatives are crucial for increasing attractiveness of Kazakhstan as a regional platform and overland route between Asia and Europe," he explained.



Touching upon the issue of public procurements organization, Olivier Moro clarified what, to any extent, can be a component of market transparency. Modern systems allow to organize the processes with a minimum human participation where everything is monitored and transparency is ensured.



"The implementation of digital technologies is an important element of economy, which is managed by us, people. The approach of Kazakhstan is innovative and it has been adapted to modern realities. In our opinion, market transparency is decisive for economic attractiveness and this is related to fight with corruption and ensuring equality of financial flows of all the participants amid international competition," said the Vice President of Bureau Veritas.



He expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has confidently passed all the ways of modernization and to date it has a clear strategy of development.