NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan exported 10,000 tonnes of bitumen to Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

LLP JV CASPI BITUM, 50% of which is owned by KazMunayGas NC, has begun supplying bitumen to Uzbekistan.

In November, the volume of exports made 10,000 tonnes.

The first consignment of road bitumen (650 tonnes) was delivered to the neighbor country in 2017.

Earlier, the plant used to stop for a winter period. Now, due to a high demand for its products abroad, it works all year round. Given the high added value of bitumen, it will hugely increase the enterprise’s profitability.