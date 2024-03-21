Kazakhstan exported 157,000 tons of vegetable oils to Uzbekistan in 2023

The meeting of the agriculture ministers of the Organization of Turkic Countries kicks off in Taraz as part of the KazAgroZhambyl 2024 international agriculture forum, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said addressing those present that for the past three years, Kazakhstan’s exports of sunflower, safflower, and canola oils grew more than threefold. He confirmed the country’s readiness to increase oil exports further. He highlighted in 2023 Kazakhstan exported 157,000 tons of vegetable oils to Uzbekistan which is 60% more than in the previous year. The Minister hoped to boost cooperation with other member states guaranteeing the highest quality of vegetable oils and stable supplies.

He added Kazakhstan strives to boost ongoing cooperation with the partners and expand the range of traded goods.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan targets to double agricultural output by 2030.