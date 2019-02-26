EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:23, 26 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan exported 24,600 tonnes of fish products in 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2018, Kazakhstan exported 24,600 tonnes of fish products to the amount of 56.5mn U.S. dollars, Kazinform reports citing Saken Dildakhmet, press secretary of the Agriculture Ministry' Forestry Committee.

    Meanwhile, Kazakhstan imported 34,300 tonnes of fish products worth 70.7mn U.S. dollars. Oceanic fish and sea products comprise 80% of the import, Saken Dildakhmet posted on his FB account.

    The main importers of fish products are the U.S. (17.9mn U.S. dollars), Japan (11.7mn U.S. dollars), China (8.0mn U.S. dollars), Spain (6.8mn U.S. dollars), Vietnam (6.1mn U.S. dollars), France (5.4mn U.S. dollars), Italy (5.1mn U.S. dollars), Germany (4.7mn U.S. dollars) and others.

    Tags:
    Statistics Agro-industrial complex development Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!