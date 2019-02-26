Kazakhstan exported 24,600 tonnes of fish products in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2018, Kazakhstan exported 24,600 tonnes of fish products to the amount of 56.5mn U.S. dollars, Kazinform reports citing Saken Dildakhmet, press secretary of the Agriculture Ministry' Forestry Committee.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan imported 34,300 tonnes of fish products worth 70.7mn U.S. dollars. Oceanic fish and sea products comprise 80% of the import, Saken Dildakhmet posted on his FB account.



The main importers of fish products are the U.S. (17.9mn U.S. dollars), Japan (11.7mn U.S. dollars), China (8.0mn U.S. dollars), Spain (6.8mn U.S. dollars), Vietnam (6.1mn U.S. dollars), France (5.4mn U.S. dollars), Italy (5.1mn U.S. dollars), Germany (4.7mn U.S. dollars) and others.