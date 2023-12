NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the fishery committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry Nariman Zhunussov told about the country’s fish production.

«Last year 47,000 tons of fish were caught, 35,700 tons of fish products worth USD 75 mln were exported,» Zhunussov told a briefing. The country imported 43,600 tons of fish up to KZT 72.1 mln. The bulk of import is ocean fish and sea products.