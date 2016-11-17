Kazakhstan exported 7 M tons of grain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of the current year Kazakhstan has exported about 7 million tons of grain. Vice-Minister of Agriculture of RoK Gulmira Issayeva reported speaking in the conference on the matters of transparency of grain market in Kazakhstan.

"This year we have had a unique harvest - 23,7 million tons with productivity 15,4 centners per one hectare. This is a record harvest during the recent years", - Gulmira Issayeva told. Vice-Minister also reported that grain production volume in weight after processing is predicted at the level of 21,4 million tons. "This is quite enough to satisfy domestic demand, also we plan to grow export potential to 9 million tons", - Gulmira Issayeva said.

According to the Vice-Minister, since the beginning of the current year, as of November 10, about 7 million tons of Kazakhstan's grain have been exported. "This is about 21% more, compared to 2015. The traditional export markets of Kazakhstan grain and flour are the countries of Central Asia, Afghanistan, Iran and Azerbaijan. We also plan to increase grain supply to the countries of North Africa, Middle East, the European Union countries and China", the Vice-Minister said.