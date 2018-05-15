Kazakhstan exported above 24 mln tons of oil so far

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Since the beginning of the year Kazakhstan has exported 24 mln tons of oil," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told a governmental meeting in Astana.

Since the start of the year the country's crude oil and condensates output made 29,900,000 tons that is 6% more against the same period of 2017.



The oil recovery at three large projects, namely, Kashagan, Tengiz and Karachaganak reached 17,9 million tons.

The volume of oil export made 24,1 million tons that is 4.3% more as compared to the analogous period of the previous year. The refining output hit 5,1 million tons growing by 12% against the same period of 2017, the overall production of oil products at three refineries achieved 3,6 million tons that is 7% more that in the report period of 2017.