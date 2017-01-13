Kazakhstan exports 1 million tons of oil produced at Kashagan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The first million tons of oil from Kashagan field was produced and exported by Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On January 13, 2017 North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), operating the oilfield in the Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea, announced that on January 8 the volume of oil produced at the Kashagan field amounted to one million tons.



Oil production at Kashagan began in September 2016 and currently makes 180,000 barrels per day. It is expected to reach 370,000 barrels per day in the future.