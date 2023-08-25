Kazakhstan exports 3,000 tons of flour and oil-bearing crops to Tajikistan

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A special train left Kostanay on August 24 for Tajikistan, Kazinform cites Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service.

Kazakhstan sent 3,000 tons of flour and oil-bearing crops and 2 tons of consumer goods.

The commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in 2022 made 1.4 billion US dollars. The volume of mutual shipments by rail hit 4 million tons. In January -July this year the volume rose to 2.7 million tons which is 17% more as compared to the same period in 2022.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan plan to open a joint venture with a transportation and distribution centre at Khatlon station in Tajikistan. The project is called to ensure food security, provide storage and trading platform for exporters of agricultural products, and give an impetus to strengthening trade and economic relations.