Kazakhstan exports coal to Finland and Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For 10 months of 2017, Kazakhstan has exported 23.4 million tons of coal, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan's coal is mainly exported to the Russian Federation, Central Asia, and several countries of Europe. This year, we have shipped high-quantity coal, more than 2.4 million tons, to Finland. We have started exporting our coal to Japan (the Government of the Russian Federation has issued a special decree - the seaports began letting our coal through for export)," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

As to the coal supply situation in Kazakhstan, according to him, 61.8 million tons of coal have been delivered to the domestic market within 10 months.

45.9 million tons of coal, or 74.4% of the total volume, have been shipped to the power plants. Besides, 9.6 million tons of coal have been supplied for the public living needs, that is 20% higher than in the previous year.

"The price of coal for the public living needs is composed of the price of shipment from mines (KZT 2,000 to 5,000), railway tariffs for transportation (KZT 1,000 - 1,500), the market value of coal, as well as the margins of the facilitating organizations and individuals. The coal is supplied to electric power plants under the direct contracts between plants and coal companies, mines," Kanat Bozumbayev added.

