Kazakhstan exports first batch of beef to China after 2 years of ban

China lifted its 20-year-long ban on import of beef from Kazakhstan. The ban on import of poultry meat was introduced in 2005, while restrictions on the import of meat due to foot-and-mouth disease were imposed in 2022. In November 2023, the countries agreed to eliminate trade barriers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Bakytzhan Abdrassilov, an entrepreneur from Almaty region and Director General of LLP Meat Processing and Service, has already sent the first twety-ton batch of beef to China.

His enterprise has been operating since 2009 and is a member of the Meat Union of Kazakhstan Republican Association.

The enterprise specializes in processing and canning meat from cattle and small ruminants, as well as in feeding and slaughtering livestock. Livestock head at the enterprise exceeds 1,200, and feeding base can hold up to 3,000 animals. The processing capacity is 200 livestock head within 10 hours and up to 1,000 head of small ruminants.

The company has established wholesale meat trade with Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.