Kazakhstan exports initial batch of frozen lamb meat to China

URUMQI. KAZINFORM On December 12 this year more than 16 tons of Kazakhstan's frozen lamb meat arrived at the special railway meat receiving point at the Urumqi railway port.

It is the initial export supply of Kazakhstan's meat products to China, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.



The general manager at Xinjiang Zhijiayue Import and Export Trade Co in his interview with Urumqi Evening Post noted that Kazakhstan's lamb meat is very good and is cheap as compared to Xinjiang meat.



Kazakhstan is expected to export another 300 tons of refrigerated mutton to China after the Lunar New Year.



Kazakhstan's lamb meat will be sold to Gansu Province of China as soon it passes customs clearance.



As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's producers increased lamb meat exports to foreign markets more than fourfold. In 2017, Kazakhstan exported 900 tons of mutton against 190 tons supplied in 2016 showing thus growth of 4.2%.

