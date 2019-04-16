Kazakhstan exports its goods to 120 countries of the world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Roman Sklyar told about the basic goods exported abroad, Kazinform reports.

"Currently, Kazakhstan exports 800 items of goods to 120 countries of the world. The basic commodities of the processing industry are ferrous-based alloys, crude zinc, refined copper, uranium, electric transformers and storage batteries, petroleum gases," he added.



Last year Kazakhstan reported growth in export of end products by 16% or KZT 485 million.



The share of the finished products export in the export of the processed goods increased by 2.5% as compared to 2017 to stand at 23%.



He also stressed that support of export-oriented projects up to KZT 500 billion is expected to have a positive impact on export growth.