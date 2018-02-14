ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan exports its products to 122 countries of the world, Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstan is the world's 53rd largest exporting country. It exports products of its processing industry to 122 countries. Over 11 months of last year, exports have grown by 31.6% and totaled $43.1 billion. Imports have demonstrated a 15.8% growth as well. Kazakhstan exports 50% of its products to the EU, 12% - to China, and 5% - to Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan remains the world's leader in terms of uranium, copper, titanium, ferrous-based alloys, yellow phosphorus, flour and wheat exports," Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister for Investments and Development, said while speaking at the meeting of the ministry.



In his words, the Head of State instructed the ministry to step up proactive approach towards investment attraction. Presently, the ministry is putting the final touches to the project of investment brand of Kazakhstan. An information and monitoring system will be launched in the industrial sector soon.



Minister Kassymbek also revealed plans to hold a big international investment forum in Astana that, according to him, will expand opportunities for attraction of investments into Kazakhstan.



"The work on 51 Kazakh-Chinese industrial projects is underway. Of 51, 4 projects have already been put into service. Six more worth $363 million are planned to be launched this year. Construction of five projects totaling $623 million is about to start this year as well. In total, 51 projects are worth $27 billion," he added.