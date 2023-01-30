EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 30 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan exports its Sergek road safety system to Uzbekistan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sergek intelligent and road safety system has been installed in Namangan city of Uzbekistan , Kazinform has learned from the press service of KazakhExport.

    Namangan is Uzbekistan’s second largest and most populated city after Tashkent.

    Sergek is a product of Kazakhstan-based Sergek Group. It detects incorrect lane changes before the intersection, crossing the stop lines and driving in the bus lane. Sergek detects also speed limit violations, red light running, and stopping in the wrong place.

    The project was implemented at the expense of private investors, with subsidies from the state, namely, through JSC KazakhExport insurance company.

    The system has already been certified as per the Uzbek legislation. 25 devices will register traffic violations on 13 sections of the city and districts of Namangan region.

    The project was launched under the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Ministry of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!