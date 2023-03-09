EN
    Kazakhstan exports record 13.2mln tons of grain and flour in 2022

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to export over 9 million tons of grain and flour this year, Azat Sultanov, director of the agriculture department, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Traditionally, we export 6.7 million tons of grain and 1.5-2 million tons of flour. Last year, we exported a record 13.2mln tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent,» said Sultanov.

    He went on to add that the export geography remained unchanged.


