Kazakhstan exports record 13.2mln tons of grain and flour in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to export over 9 million tons of grain and flour this year, Azat Sultanov, director of the agriculture department, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Traditionally, we export 6.7 million tons of grain and 1.5-2 million tons of flour. Last year, we exported a record 13.2mln tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent,» said Sultanov.

He went on to add that the export geography remained unchanged.