EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:50, 24 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan expresses position on establishing OSCE counter-terrorism committee

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gulshara Abdykalikova, the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, has stated Kazakhstan's position with regard to the decision made by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to establish a special counter-terrorism committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Kazakhstan places particular importance to the OSCE membership. In 2010, we presided over here. We raised a number of important security issues. This work is still going on. We support your proposal to set up a counter-terrorism committee in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly," the Secretary of State said while meeting with OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen and Secretary General Roberto Montella.

    She expressed Kazakhstan's concern about various transnational threats in the OSCE region. Therefore, Kazakhstan, represented by the Head of State, advances several initiatives related to this issue. This is the establishment of a global anti-terrorist coalition under the aegis of the United Nations and the adoption of a code of conduct for global efforts against terrorism and extremism.

    "We hope the OSCE will support the initiatives of our President," Ms. Abdykalikova added.

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy Security Kazakhstan and OSCE President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!