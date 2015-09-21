EN
    14:15, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan extends ban on gold-bearing ore export

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from September 1 Kazakhstan extended the ban on exporting iron scrap and gold-bearing ore, this has been announced by Amaniyaz Erzhanov, chairman of the Committee of industrial development and industrial safety at a press conference in CCS.

    He informed that the Government of Kazakhstan has extended ban on the export of iron scrap and gold-bearing raw materials for four months. According to his words, the new exchange rate policy of the National Bank has become a timely and important step to restore the competitiveness of export enterprises.

